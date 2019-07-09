Report: US, Iranian officials meet in Iraq

Secret meetings between US and Iranian officials at odds with regimes policies as Revolutionary Guards faces dissension in its ranks.

US government officials held secret meetings with Iranian officials in Iraq, i24News reported.

The meetings took place last week in a hotel in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kudsish region.

According to the report, the Iranian delegation was led by Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who ruled Iran following the 1979 Iranian Revolution. The delegation also included two officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iraj Masjedi, Iran’s special envoy to Iraq.

The Iranian delegation has reportedly been at odds with the official policy of the Iranian government.

The meetings come amid reports of unrest and division within the Iranian government.

125 officials, including members of the IRGC, have been arrested and charged with spying. Others have either been removed from their posts or have disappeared entirely.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is reportedly concerned that the IRGC could turn on his regime and support the people of Iran in a coup de'etat.