News 12 reports that due to suspicion of anti-tank fire from the Gaza Strip at the IDF, an evacuation plan for Sderot residents living on the upper floors of the tall buildings exposed to direct shooting is being prepared.

In the construction of new neighborhoods in Sderot with high-rise buildings, the upper floors of these towers remain within firing range and their occupants are exposed to direct missile fire from Gaza.

The security establishment and the IDF are currently formulating an evacuation plan, according to which during a "security escalation", residents of the upper floors of buildings that were built and those that are expected to be built in coming months will be asked to evacuate the apartments, "thereby reducing Hamas' ability to hit and damage buildings - an incident that would have broad strategic implications."