3-year-old in critical condition after nearly choking on grape

A 3-year-old toddler was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after nearly chocking on a grape. The child was brought to a local clinic in a village in the Western Galilee, where a doctor removed the grape from his throat.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team evacuated the toddler from the clinic to the hospital in Nahariya while performing CPR. His condition is listed as critical.

MDA paramedic Eran Lefel said, "When I arrived at the clinic, I joined a doctor who performed CPR operations and, using special medical equipment, pulled a grape out of the throat of the baby, who was unconscious."

"We continued with the medical treatment that included administering drugs, respiration and massages, and we evacuated the toddler while carrying out CPR operations to the hospital while his condition was critical," he added.

Magen David Adom reminds the public to avoid and even remove food that could endanger small children and cause choking such as sausages and grapes so that children under the age of five will not choke on them.

"Care should be taken to cut the food into small pieces, avoid leaving a fruit in the shape of a circle, and be careful to chew the food well," added the MDA. "More attention should be paid to serving fruit like grapes, raisins, cranberries, etc, due to their sticky texture that could cause suffocation and block the air-pipe."

The MDA emphasized, "It should be noted that while the child eats, he should not turn around, play or run around. He must sit down while eating, which will reduce the danger of suffocation."