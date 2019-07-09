EU condemns Iranian uranium enrichment

Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, the UK, and the EU issue joint statement calling on Iran to return to its commitments under JCPOA.

The European Union issued a statement Tuesday condemning Iran's decision to enrich uranium beyond the levels permitted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative express deep concern that Iran is pursuing activities inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA)," the statement read.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has now confirmed that Iran has started enriching uranium above the maximum allowed limit stipulated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"We express deep concern that Iran is not meeting several of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Iran has stated that it wants to remain within the JCPoA.

"It must act accordingly by reversing these activities and returning to full JCPoA compliance without delay.

"These compliance issues must be addressed within the framework of the JCPoA, and a Joint Commission should be convened urgently​.

We call on all parties to act responsibly towards deescalating ongoing tensions regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.​”