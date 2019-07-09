Peretz, Smotrich agree to joint run

United Right leaders agree to maintain agreement from previous election, call on leaders of other right-wing factions to unite with them.

Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz and National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich agreed on Tuesday to renew the agreement to unify the right-wing parties under the same terms as the agreement to form the United Right faction before the previous elections in April.

"The ministers approved the agreement between the Jewish Home and the National Union and called on Itamar Ben-Gvir to meet immediately to close a joint running agreement based on the existing partnership," the joint statement said.

"We are at a time when it is necessary to show responsibility and consolidate unity in religious Zionism and the right wing in order to maximize the electoral potential and to prevent the waste of votes that has already prevented the establishment of a right-wing government and forced new elections."

The two also called on Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett to enter into immediate negotiations in order to run under a single list.

"I congratulate Rabbi Rafi and Bezalel, who today signed an agreement for a joint run between the Jewish Home and the National Union for the 22nd Knesset," said Nir Orbach, director general of the Jewish Home.

"This agreement is the first step toward creating a large party union on the right that will work for the people of Israel in general and religious Zionism in particular, a union that will ensure that no voice on the right is thrown into the trash in the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

"We have enough time to close the lists and I am sure that we will succeed in uniting ranks because that is what the public wants and that is what is right for the State of Israel at this time," Orbach added.