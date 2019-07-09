Blue and White: Parents will pay less in school fees

New party issues its first brag, says Israeli parents will now pay less in school fees.

The Blue and White party has come to an agreement with the Education Ministry management regarding parents' payments to schools, the party said in a statement.

From now on, parents will pay less than they used to in school fees.

"Blue and White has fought to reduce the financial burden on parents and to return the burden of responsibility for education to the State," the statement read.

The move follows a general trend of politicians working to reduce the cost of living.

In the previous Knesset, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) initiated a program which offers working parents of young children additional tax credits, reducing the amount of income tax paid each month. His plan also subsidized the cost of afternoon programs for low-SES populations, and reduced tax on the import of items such as baby clothes, shoes, and cellular phones.