i24NEWS begins daily coverage from the White House

i24NEWS, the global current affairs news network from Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), on Tuesday announced that it is expanding its coverage in the US to include top national news stories and increased live coverage from the US.

With a heightened focus on US news, i24NEWS’ weekday programming lineup will now deliver a rich selection of both global and domestic news, including the in-depth international and Middle Eastern news coverage that is the trademark of i24NEWS along with a wide array of fast-paced, non-partisan national breaking and headline news.

This expansion into US news is made possible through Altice USA’s recent acquisition of Cheddar and a partnership with the network’s established reporters, studios, and newsgathering operations.

“i24NEWS has always been a destination for hard-hitting international news, and we are excited to expand the network’s focus to include top national news stories in the US,” said Frank Melloul, Founder and CEO of i24NEWS. “i24NEWS is now delivering the very best in both national and international news, making it easier for our viewers to stay informed on the current events in the US and across the world.”

“i24NEWS is now our brand for international and national news,” said Jon Steinberg, President of Altice News. “Altice News now has three leading brands: i24NEWS for global news, News 12 for hyperlocal coverage, and Cheddar for business news. We are committed and focused on live video news in all categories.”

Starting this week, viewers can tune in to i24NEWS to catch its new expanded programming lineup, including the network’s slate of global news programs plus a wide array of domestic coverage of breaking news items as well as the latest trends and updates in politics, entertainment, travel, food, health, science, sports, and weather. The new domestic coverage will be delivered daily on i24NEWS by the Cheddar anchor team with additional reporting from Cheddar’s D.C. Bureau Chief J.D. Durkin and reporter Megan Pratz, plus coverage from the i24NEWS news teams including Washington D.C.-based reporters Shayna Estulin and Dan Raviv.

i24NEWS will continue to air throughout the weekday its daily news programs from the heart of the Middle East as well as the network’s original live primetime slate from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET, including marquee current affairs and news shows ‘Crossroads’, ‘Clearcut’, 'Take30' and ‘Stateside’, delivered by the i24NEWS anchor team including Michelle Makori and Eric Landskroner.

i24NEWS and Cheddar are part of the Altice News group, which also includes News 12’s seven hyperlocal news networks serving the New York tri-state area. Altice News offers a full range of hyperlocal, national, business, and international news, broadcasting across linear, digital, and mobile platforms.

Since making its United States debut in 2017, i24NEWS has brought a fresh, intelligent perspective to the world’s current events coverage. The network has increased its distribution through agreements with some of the largest MVPDs and has seen a 300 percent increase in viewership across Altice USA households since launch.

i24NEWS can be found on Xfinity Channel 1118, on Spectrum Channel 210, on Optimum Channel 14, on Suddenlink Channel 49, and on Mediacom Channel 228.