Yisrael Medad describes current relations with his Arab neighbors and also outlines his vision for a peaceful future.

Josh Hasten an interviews Yisrael “Winkie” Medad, Research Fellow at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center and long-time activist for Jewish rights in Judea and Samaria.

Medad describes daily life and some of the struggles Jews face as residents of the State of Israel living in an area which is under military government control.

