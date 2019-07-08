'European leaders must wake up'

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, spoke on Monday at the Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) annual summit in Washington, DC.

In his remarks, Danon spoke about the threat of Iran and its increase in uranium enrichment.

"A few hours ago, the IAEA announced that Iran in fact had increased its enrichment levels, violating the nuclear agreement, and proving once and for all that it intends to develop a nuclear weapon," he stated.

"But this is no surprise to those of us who never bought the fiction that the Iranian regime wanted to normalize its behavior. The ayatollah appears determined to have his nuclear weapons, his ballistic missiles, his exporting terrorism in the region and around the world."

Danon continued, "I call on the European leaders to wake up before it is too late and to stop the terrorist regime. Their restraint only serves to encourage Tehran to pursue its dangerous ambitions. They must join President Trump in applying sanctions. I call on the United Nations Security Council to convene and reapply the sanctions regime. We must never allow the Iranian regime to terrorize its people or the world every again! Never again!"