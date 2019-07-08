Barak considering apologizing to Arabs

Former PM advised to apologize for deaths of rioters in October, 2000 as he launches new party for Knesset elections.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak is considering apologizing to Israel's Arab citizens for the events of October, 2000, as part of his efforts to connect with the left-wing bloc and strengthen ties with the Arab sector ahead of the September elections.

Meretz chairperson Zahava Gal-On urged Barak to apologize to the families of the 13 people killed in the October 2000 riots in particular and to Israeli Arabs in general, in order to strengthen the trust of the Arab public.

Barak also met with Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, who told him the same thing. Meretz MK Haim Oron also told Barak that he should reach out to Arab voters during the election campaign.

Large scale riots took place among the Arab sector in October, 2000, shortly after the outbreak of the Second Intifada. 13 rioters were killed in clashes with police.