Transportation Minister to party heads: 'We'll form force and won't lose votes, build healthier society, continue all the good we have here'

Transportation Minister and Political-Security Cabinet member Betzalel Smotrich participated in the Ma'aleh conference in memory of Uri Elitzur.

During the conference, Smotrich addressed the heads of parties on the Right and called for a united list for the elections.

"These days it's impossible to appear without making a political statement; this is religious Zionism. This is the Right. A positive view of the Land of Israel, the State of Israel, and the amazing processes that we're undergoing in this generation.

"We have great missions ahead of us and I'm using this stage to call from the depths of my heart to anyone who wants to continue this miracle of the State of Israel and to continue the momentum of a stronger, more Zionist, more Jewish state.

"Looking from an optimistic view of reality, as religious Zionism has always done, let us go together, form a force and not lose votes, build a healthier, better society and continue all the good we have here," Smotrich added.