Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked met today with former Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

The two discussed their political future, and according to reports in Kann News, progress was made towards connecting between them and Shaked's run as part of the New Right Party.

Bennett and Shaked do not intend to endanger the votes of the national camp, and will work together to form a single joint list of all parties to the right of the Likud.

Meanwhile, Transportation Minister and member of the Political-Security Cabinet Betzalel Smotrich turned to the heads of the right-leaning parties today and called for a unified list ahead of the elections.

"These days it's impossible to appear without making a political statement; this is religious Zionism. This is the Right. A positive view of the Land of Israel, the State of Israel, and the amazing processes that we're undergoing in this generation.

"We have great missions ahead of us and I'm using this stage to call from the depths of my heart to anyone who wants to continue this miracle of the State of Israel and to continue the momentum of a stronger, more Zionist, more Jewish state.

"Looking from an optimistic view of reality, as religious Zionism has always done, let us go together, form a force and not lose votes, build a healthier, better society and continue all the good we have here," Smotrich added.