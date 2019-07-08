Merkaz HaRav looks to the future

The Merkaz HaRav Yeshiva in Jerusalem is embarking on a unique mass mobilization campaign, to grow and expand in body and spirit.

In the Merkaz HaRav Yeshiva, many young men and women study, constituting the main avenue of the religious Zionist world. Many yeshiva graduates hold important rabbinic positions in Israel and the Diaspora, and others hold key positions in the State of Israel.

In recognition of the yeshiva students' dedication to Torah study, and out of an understanding of the spiritual leaders of the next generation, the mass funding campaign raises the banner of scholarships for yeshiva students. Yeshiva students receive a small scholarship today. To enable yeshiva students to continue to develop spiritually, and to be able to devote themselves to learning Torah comfortably and without interruptions, the yeshiva set itself the goal of raising existing scholarships substantially. The goal of raising the students' scholarships was called Merkaz Hakodesh.

Yeshivat Merkaz HaRav has about 600 students. Only over the past year, more than 100 new students attended the yeshiva, and the Beit Midrash became too narrow to accommodate the number of students. As a result, the yeshiva decided to build a new extension for the Beit Midrash. Construction of this extension of course involves high costs, plus the costs of furniture and books used in the new place.

To absorb the new students who want to join the yeshiva, the yeshiva started a target campaign called Merkaz HaChaim - Center of Life - that includes an expansion of the boarding school and dining room. Due to the crowding in the dining room, students are currently eating in two shifts. Also, boys whose wedding date was set for the beginning of the year did not receive a boarding bed at the beginning of the month of Elul, but had to find a place to sleep.

The Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva, which is the mother of the Zionist yeshivas, is now in a special appeal to the general public to take part in the realization of the great vision of Rabbi Kook's doctrine of redemption to continue to grow spiritually and materially.

