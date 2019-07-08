Watch: Police chase motorcyclist

Israeli police arrest motorcyclist in his 30s who tried to escape from police on suspended licence and in possession of contraband.

A motorcyclist in his 30's led police on a merry chase when he refused to obey instructions from a cruiser to halt and ignored repeated public address system calls urging him to stop and not cause an accident.

The chase, that police calling in for backup reported led to the Arab village of Ibelin, was not a high-speed pursuit but a slow, obstinate effort to prevent the offending driver from escaping into side alleys or fields.

Police called out to the driver: "Stop; you'll just cause an accident," but the motorcyclist appeared to be pretending not to hear, neither speeding up nor stopping.

The motorcyclist continued his leisurely evasion until the police car overtook and stopped him. Police report he was driving without a license and had dangerous materials on his person.