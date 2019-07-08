Donate $1 and get rare brocha from Harav Chaim Kanievsky

In just a few weeks time, two individuals will b'ezras Hashem stand under the Chuppah to unite as one. Nothing unusual you are thinking! They have the same goals and aspirations and both come from the same country and background. So what's different?

Everything is different! Here we have a ger and giores who with mesiras nefesh have left their home, their family and their country to come and join a new nation, a new family- the family of Klal Yisroel! We are their family, Klal Yisroel is their family! We are responsible for helping their dream of building a bayis ne'eman b'yisroel come true. We must embrace them and support them in fulfilling every young couple's hope of building a yiddishe home.

There are 46 mitzvahs in the Torah where it mentions how we must treat geirim. The importance of how we must respond is clear. With a brocha from The Gadol Hador, Reb Chaim Kanievsky shlit'a that anyone who gives will be zoche to get married, the message couldn't be stronger.

Donate $1 now and pass it on to five others with a personal request to do the same - for this you will not only be placing a brick in their bayis but also in your own and iy"H in bringing the big "Bayis" one step closer!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE