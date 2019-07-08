Judge: Palestinian Authority responsible for terror attacks

In an unprecedented ruling, Moshe Drori, Vice President of Jerusalem's District Court ruled that the Palestinian Authority (PA) bears responsibility for damages resulting from a long line of terror attacks.

In his ruling, which is Drori's last before retirement, states that the PA is responsible for the damages, but does not state at this point how much compensation it must pay to the victims' families.

The suit filed by the murdered terror victims' families totals approximately one billion shekels (279,885,000).

Drori's partial ruling requires the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization, the inheritors of archterrorist Yasser Arafat, and Marwan Barghouti to pay the victims' court fees, which total 5.5 million NIS ($1,539,010).

Among the terror attacks included in the list are the lynching in Ramallah, the bus terror attack in Kfar Darom, the terror attack on the Gavish family's home in Elon Moreh, and the kidnapping and murder of two cousins who were in a Tulkarem restaurant.

Shurat Hadin chairwoman attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said: "This is a historic victory. The court has found the Palestinian Authority responsible for terror attacks carried out not just by its employees and activists. This proves that the Intifada was a planned war against Israeli citizens."