US Dep't of Justice to convene summit on fighting anti-Semitism

The US Department of Justice is convening a “Summit on Combating Anti-Semitism” that will bring together Jewish community figures with “administration leadership.”

The summit’s agenda, to take place July 15, includes sessions on “combating anti-Semitism while respecting the First Amendment;” “anti-Semitism on campus;” and “prosecuting hate crimes;” and will be rounded out by a “fireside chat” with “administration leadership” on the topic.

Participants are not listed on the agenda, but top Trump administration officials who deal with anti-Semitism include Elan Carr, the State Department envoy combating anti-Semitism, and Kenneth Marcus, the top civil rights official at the Education Department whose last job was president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which tracks anti-Israel activity and anti-Semitism on campuses.