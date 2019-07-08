Israel Project board 'considering all options moving forward'

The board of The Israel Project, reeling from the departure of its CEO and the firing of its entire staff, met to discuss the group’s future and decided only to “reconvene.”

“Today, The Israel Project’s Board of Directors met to discuss recent developments for the organization and explore our options,” the board said Friday in a statement.

“The Board accepted the resignation of Josh Block, effective July 1, 2019, and thanked him for his years of service,” it said. “The Board is considering all of its options moving forward and will reconvene in the coming weeks to decide the future direction of the organization.”

Block, the CEO for seven years, left last week amid reports that fund-raising for the group had plummeted and that the staff of 13, in Washington D.C. and in Israel, had been laid off