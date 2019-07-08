Labor, Meretz, heads discuss 'challenges of democratic camp'

Labor's MK Peretz speaks with Meretz chair Nitzan Horowitz about how to replace PM Netanyahu, promises to keep in touch.

Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz met Monday to discuss the challenges facing the Israeli Left.

During their meeting, the two promised to keep the lines of communication open.

Speaking after the meeting, Peretz said, "I congratulated my friend Nitzan Horowitz on his appointment to chair Meretz."

He added: "We spoke seriously about the shared challenges facing Israel's democratic camp, as well as the ways to bring about a change from the right-wing government headed by [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu while working towards social justice, peace, and equality."

Last month, Peretz told Reshet Bet he would look to form alliances with other parties or public figures in a bid to restore Labor’s electoral strength, emphasizing that talks were underway already with Meretz ad that adding that other groups and public figures were also being considered for an alliance.

"In the situation we’re in we need to strengthen ourselves but also form alliances," he said then. "I'm in contact with everyone. I met with Tzipi Livni, Amos Yadlin, Yair Golan, and Orly Levy. I got the impression that everyone wants to form a single big camp that can be an ideological alternative to the Right."