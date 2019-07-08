Blue and White: 'No need to join with new parties'

Blue and White's MK Ya'alon says Gaza is a humanitarian-economic issue, Blue and White will run 'exactly as it did in April.'

Blue and White's number three, MK Moshe Ya'alon, on Monday morning discussed the security issues on the Gaza-Israel border and the humanitarian crisis within the Hamas-controlled enclave.

"A violation of sovereignty, from our perspective, needs to be a red line," he told Reshet Bet. "If they shoot at us - the weapon they used to shoot must be destroyed immediately."

"At the same time, we need to see Gaza as a humanitarian-economic issue. In my time, passing money to Gaza was done via the United Nations, by means of the Postal Bank in Gaza. Now it looks like protection money."

Regarding his party's preparations for the upcoming elections, Ya'alon clarified: "In the Blue and White party, we've decided to run exactly as we did in April."

"We don't need to join together with newer parties. This is a time of emergency, the country is running but it's not being run. We are working to find an alternative government."