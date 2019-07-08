Trump trails Biden by 10 points in new poll

Washington Post-ABC News poll finds Biden with 53% of support compared to 43% for Trump in hypothetical 2020 match-up.

US President Donald Trump trails Democratic front-runner Joe Biden by 10 points among registered voters in a hypothetical 2020 match-up, a Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday finds.

Biden, the former Vice President, has 53 percent support in the poll, compared to 43 percent for Trump. 3 percent of respondents are undecided.

Biden enjoys support from independent voters and self-identified moderates, the Post noted, adding he leads Trump by 7 points among independents and 28 points among moderates.

Trump also lags behind Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) by 2 points, 48 percent to 46 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by 1 point, 49 percent to 48 percent.

The president is tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The poll of 875 registered voters, conducted June 28 to July 1, has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

A Fox News poll released last month found that Trump is trailing Biden by 10 percent.

Trump, however, downplayed that poll, noting that Fox News polls traditionally been unfavorable to him.

There are no less than 26 Democratic candidates who are seeking the party’s nomination for next year’s presidential election.

Trump is being challenged by former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, but Weld stands little chance of securing the Republican nomination over the incumbent president.