'Shaked in the Likud will add to our mandates'

'Opposition to securing Shaked a place on the list endangers the future of the Likud and the right,' MK Zohar says.

MK Miki Zohar said on Sunday evening that in his opinion, the insistence of the Likud on not securing a place on the list for Ayelet Shaked could harm the party's chances of forming the next government.

"The opposition to securing Shaked a place on the list endangers the future of the Likud and the right," Zohar said.

He added that "if Shaked joined [Avigdor] Liberman, it wouldn't be good for Netanyahu. It seems very strange to me that 'the opposition of senior officials' constitutes the barrier to securing her on the list, especially when so much is at stake here."

He called on the prime minister to reconsider the matter. "I have no doubt that adding Ayelet Shaked to the Likud will increase our seats and strengthen the right-wing bloc. The vast majority of the Likud supports securing her on the list."

"We must not be the cause of her joining Liberman because it would endanger the continuation of the right-wing government and may even prevent Netanyahu from continuing as prime minister," Zohar concluded.

Lately, there has been increasing support in the Likud for granting a suitable place on the list to Shaked, and perhaps even securing the position of justice minister. One of the leaders of the move is Minister Haim Katz