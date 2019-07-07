Amir Peretz: I'll bring 5 more seats to left-wing bloc

Labor chairman Peretz says that he'll add 2 seats from the Arab/Druze sectors and 3 from those who voted for Orly Levy and Kahlon.

The Labor Party's elected chairman, Amir Peretz, spoke about his plans for the upcoming elections in an interview on Sunday on the Knesset Channel.

At the beginning of the interview, Peretz referred to former minister Ora Namir who passed away on Sunday. Peretz recounted how Namir accompanied him at the beginning of his career in Sderot and spoke about their shared values.

Regarding his meeting with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz earlier on Sunday, Peretz said that the differences between the parties can be emphasized without conflict. For example, he said that Blue and White has Moshe Ya'alon, who is right-wing and Yair Lapid, who is a capitalist: "We are a party that has a clear world view in both flags - the social flag and the flag of security and peace."

Peretz emphasized the differences between former prime minister Ehud Barak and his party, Democratic Israel, but he did not rule out the possibility of joining with them, "Barak is far from us in his economic and social outlook. I had discussions with him after not speaking to each other for ten years."

Peretz explained his target audience: "My main goal is to add five Knesset seats to the bloc. I intend to add two seats from the Arab and Druze sectors who didn't vote, so they are an addition to the bloc and another three mandates from the pool of votes for Orly Levy and Kahlon. These five mandates can be the trigger of the entire bloc to bring about a revolution in the State of Israel. If an agreement or arrangement with any party serves this purpose, we will make every effort [to bring it about]."