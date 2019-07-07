Yair Netanyahu wins libel suit against left-wing activist

Aybee Binyamin was ordered to pay compensation of NIS 20,000 plus NIS 7,500 in legal fees.

Yair Netanyahu, son of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, won a libel suit against left-wing activist Aybee Binyamin on Sunday

The ruling stated that Binyamin's remarks, which included slandering the prime minister's son and claims that he was raising taxes, constitute defamation.

The original claim, which demanded NIS 140,000, stated that Binyamin quoted the words of another blogger, David Levy, in a social media post stating that Yair holds a foreign passport which he uses for tax evasion purposes

The court asked the parties to enter into a mediation process, but when no compromise was reached, the case was ruled on by the court.

According to the ruling, Binyamin was ordered to pay compensation to Yair Netanyahu in the amount of NIS 20,000, in addition to legal fees of NIS 7,500.