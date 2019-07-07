'Illegal Arab town must not be allowed inside Shilo bloc'

Minister calls for crackdown on illegal construction, as work progresses on new Arab town. 'We ignore too much illegal Arab construction.'

Transportation Minister and Political Security Cabinet member MK Bezalel Smotrich visited the Shilo area on Sunday afternoon to observe the Arab construction near the Amichai settlement.

Smotrich came to Shilo following the request of the residents who feel threatened by the Arab town which was recently built near Amichai.

"I discovered heavy construction is underway to establish a Palestinian town, which is absolutely forbidden to be built in the Shilo area - it would cut off the connection to the Jordan Valley," Smotrich said. "We ignore too much Palestinian construction and it must stop here."

"I call on the prime minister to order an immediate halt to this construction and hope that this will be the first step for the de facto imposition of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich added.

The Shilo residents noted that the security forces who arrived to examine the situation confirmed their security concerns and promised that the army would handle the matter, but so far nothing has been done.

Binyamin Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, said, "For years the council has been trying to settle the communities of the Shilo area, and now a Palestinian city is being established which threatens the process of regulation that the state is leading and nothing is being done to stop it. I call on the Israeli government to immediately stop this threat and continue to regulate the settlements in Judea and Samaria."