Child dies 2 months after being run over

11-year-old boy succumbs to injuries 2 months after being struck in a hit and run accident in Jerusalem.

An 11-year-old boy died Sunday more than two months after he was critically injured in a hit and run traffic accident.

Chaim Benjamin Biegeleisen was struck by a car on Golda Meir Boulevard in Jerusalem in April. He was rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital, where he died Sunday.

The hospital released a statement saying "we share in the family's grief."

The driver who struck the boy, Natanel Sandrusi, initially fled the scene, but later turned himself in to the police after an extensive search. He was charged with fleeing the scene. His friend Meir Gamliel was charged with failing to fulfill his duty as a passenger to call rescue services following the accident.

According to the indictment, on the evening of the accident, Sandrsi drove on Golda Meir Street in Jerusalem with Meir Gamliel in the passanger seat. The defendants reached the intersection of Golda Meir and Yitzhak Mirsky streets when Sandrosi drove at high speed.

At the same time, an 11-year-old boy crossed the junction in accordance with the pedestrian traffic light. According to the indictment, Sandrosi drove quickly into the intersection and hit the boy on the cross-section.

The two, who noticed the collision, stopped the car shortly after the junction, and after they realized what had happened, Gamliel sat in the driver's seat and left the junction at high speed, without giving assistance to the injured person, without calling for help, or appearing before the rescue or interrogation services, or presenting themselves as having been involved in the accident.