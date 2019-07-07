Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz accused the Iranian regime attempting to blackmail world leaders through its nuclear program after Iran said it would enrich uranium beyond the levels permitted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Iran is performing nuclear blackmail against the entire world," Steinitz told Arutz Sheva. "The Iranian announcement that they will enrich uranium beyond the limitations prove what we have said this whole time: that the nuclear agreement is bad and insufficient."

"If it allows Iran to perform nuclear blackmail against the world and to threaten the world that it can very easily march towards fissile material and nuclear weapons, there is only one meaning, that Iran remains too close to [getting] nuclear weapons. Therefore, the world must insist that [Iran] dismantle entirely its nuclear facilities."