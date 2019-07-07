PM to world leaders: Where are you?

PM addresses Iran's declared intention to enrich uranium beyond limit imposed by nuclear deal, challenging leaders to act.

Prime Minister Netanyahu at Sunday morning's cabinet meeting addressed Iran’s declared plans to enrich Uranium beyond limits set in the 2015 deal.

“Iran violated its solemn promise under the UN Security Council not to enrich uranium beyond a certain level. The enrichment of uranium is for one reason, and one reason only: The creation of atomic bombs.”

“The leaders of the P5+1 promised and committed themselves to snap back sanctions the minute Iran did that. It just did. Where are you?”

Iranian chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that Iran will produce uranium at 5% enrichment, above the cap of 3.67%, according to The Guardian.

Araghchi added that Iran’s reduction in its commitment to the 2015 deal would continue every 60 days.

Iran had given enough time to diplomacy and its actions were not a violation of the deal, he asserted, adding that European governments had failed to fulfill their obligations under the deal.