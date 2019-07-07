Netanyahu: No change to immunity law

PM says there is no need for a new law to shield him from prosecution.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a live broadcast on his Facebook page Sunday from a coffee shop in Jerusalem.

During the broadcast, Netanyahu jabbed former prime minister Ehud Barak and his new party. "Ehud who? He is one of the jokes of democracy."

"We did not include any change in the laws of immunity with the parties with which we signed coalition agreements. We went to establish a government with them. No one knew that we would not establish a government, and the fact is that we did not include it," Netanyahu said.

"There is no need for this. We do not need it, first of all because there was nothing and therefore there will not be anything but beyond anything else - there is an existing law and there is no need for new laws. And to clear the air, there will be no change in the laws of immunity," he stressed.