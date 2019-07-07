What is a Ketubah?

Ketubahs or Jewish marriage contracts can be found at nearly every Jewish wedding ceremony as they are among the standard, just like the chuppah and the glass cup broken at the end of the ceremony. To sum it up, a ketubah is a Jewish marriage contract, often beautifully decorated to hang on the wall. In Israel, this document is a legally binding contract, but for the rest of the world, it only holds up in a Jewish court, or Beit Din, should a couple decide to divorce. Different sects of Judaism have various Ketubah texts, but they all remind the couple of their marriage obligations towards one another.

David Fisher Paper-Cut Round Ornament Floral Pattern Personalized Ketubah with 24K Gold Leaf jws

The word Ketubah means "written thing" and has been used for thousands of years by the Jewish people, with the earliest Ketubah text codified in the first century. Traditionally, the Ketubah is written in Aramaic and signed by two witnesses, as well as the groom, but in modern times, texts and signers have changed. The reasoning behind hanging it on the wall is to serve as a constant reminder to love one another and treat each other well. It is also one of the most critical pieces of Judaica a couple can own and should know where it is always, as their marriage depends on it.

Deluxe Printed Ketubah: Star of David jws

Over the years, the text has changed to serve different sects of Judaism. All ketubahs tough have the names of the couple, where the ceremony is taking place and the date of the wedding. The Orthodox Ketubah lists a husband's obligations to his wife- shelter, food, and basic human decency, and is signed by the groom, while a reform ketubah or interfaith Ketubah discuss shared values and mutual love and respect. This appreciation towards one another is the reason why it is decorated and hung on the wall so that whenever one side of the relationship walk past it, they are reminded that they are being taken care of by their significant other.

Aside from the different texts, marriage ketubahs come in all different styles! There are contemporary ketubahs for the modern couple, traditional ketubahs for those who love a timeless look, and incredibly creative looks, like with papercut ketubahs. Many of these Jewish ketubahs include some of the most traditional symbols like the Star of David and the Tree of Life and most are handmade ketubahs, so you know how much extra care has gone into it. Many ketubahs even have the traditional Aramaic text accompanied with a modern translation. Great artists like Ruth Rudin and David Fisher have made so many beautiful ketubahs.

Ruth Rudin Seven Blessings Hamsa Personalized Ketubah jws

The Ketubah is a beautiful thing to have in a Jewish home to set an example for future generations as to how a couple should treat one another. It is used as a constant reminder of the wedding day and is also often used as a centerpiece in one's home. This is a powerful reminder of a couples' commitment towards one another and how well they should treat one another. Every Jewish couple deserves a beautiful ketubah, whether it be on their wedding day or to celebrate a special anniversary.