'In this election, Shaked won't run with Likud'

Likud MK David Bitan, one of main proponents for bringing Shaked into Likud, says PM's decision not to make the step is final.

Former Minister Ayelet Shaked will not be on the Likud list for the 22nd Knesset, former Coalition Chairman MK David Bitan said this morning.

Bitan, who was one of the main proponents for Shaked joining the Likud in these elections, explained that the reason for this was the Prime Minister's decision.

"The prime minister decided that he had no interest in that. In these elections Shaked won’t run with Likud - case closed,” he said in an interview with Reshet Bet, adding, “She can contribute her part to the right of the Likud, no problem.”

Shaked, who left for a vacation in North America last week, is expected to return to Israel this week ahead of a decision on her political future.

Shaked has the option of joining Naftali Bennett in preparation for a joint list, which she would be expected to head, of the New Right and Zehut parties, against the option of continuing to work to form a broader right-wing bloc.