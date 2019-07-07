Who placed PLO flags on Judea and Samaria roads?

Many residents of Judea and Samaria who left for work this morning were surprised to see PLO flags hung along main roads.

Hundreds of flags of the Palestinian Authority (PLO) were hung overnight on major roads and intersections throughout Samaria, Binyamin, Gush Etzion and the Hebron Hills.

Concerned residents who saw the flags as they left for work early in the morning reported to the local authorities, and Netivei Israel has already begun to remove the flags in several locations.

After an investigation, it turned out that this was not an Arab provocation but was part of a protest by the Jewish nationalist group Regavim.

The purpose of the protest was to illustrate the PA takeover of Area C throughout Judea and Samaria. However, the protest aroused anger among many residents.

Regavim General Manager Meir Deutsch said this morning, "We understand the bitterness and harsh feelings of residents who were exposed to the operation, but we also understand that a terror state is around the corner, and the public in Judea and Samaria has fallen asleep on guard."

"The flags we placed will not determine the future of Judea and Samaria, but the tens of thousands of buildings that were built over the past decade and the tens of thousands of dunams that the PA has taken over with the help of European countries will determine the future of Area C. The time has come for the government to stop the Fayyad Plan. Not in words but in deeds. It is possible and this is the order of the day."