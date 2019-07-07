Peretz: We will cancel the 'racist' Nationality Law

Labor Party chairman MK Amir Peretz spoke on Saturday at a conference for the Druze sector in Beit Jann and promised to act to repeal the Nationality Law.

The Nationality Law states that Israel is the Jewish people's nation state and establishes as law Israel's flag, symbols, the Hebrew language, and various other items mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.

The law does not affect the rights of minority citizens in Israel, but has been criticized by Arab countries, as well as by Israeli Arabs, who claim that it is discriminatory.

"An Israel in which the racist Nationality Law will be abolished – that is a promise. An Israel in which equality is not only a slogan but a work plan. An Israel where social justice, peace and security are the flags that will change the reality in Israel - this is the reality we will create," Peretz said at Saturday’s conference.

In April, the Meretz party submitted a bill to repeal the Nationality Law passed by the previous Knesset.

Then-Meretz chairwoman MK Tamar Zandberg said at the time that "the Nationality Law is a racist and discriminatory law that has no place in a democratic state. The only answer to the deepening of racism is the deepening of the partnership and the partnership requires that this law be thrown into the dustbin of history.”

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said in January that the Supreme Court should reject outright any petition against the Nationality Law.