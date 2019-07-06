Explosion in Florida shopping center

At least 21 injured in explosion at Plantation, Florida, shopping center.

An explosion at a Florida shopping center has left at least 21 people injured, local police reported.

The explosion, which occurred Saturday morning at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, sent debris flying 100 yards (91.4 meters), the Associated Press reported.

Speaking at a news conference Plantation Police spokeswoman Jessica Ryan said 22 or 22 people were injured, two of them seriously. Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said there was an "active gas leak" and ruptured gas lines at the site.

He also said one of those injured was a child, CNN noted.

Reports say the explosion originated in a pizza shop which has been closed for several months, but authorities have not confirmed this.

Police are working to determine the cause of the explosion, which destroyed several stores, and have asked that civilians avoid the area until it is declared safe.

Authorities believe everyone has been accounted for, but are still searching for victims.