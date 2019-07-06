Feiglin is waiting for Bennett's answer

Disagreement over who leads joint list holding up New Right-Zehut union.

Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin spoke on Friday at a Shishitarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on Friday) event held in Beit Shemesh.

Speaking at the event, Feiglin said there is a decent chance he will run together with New Right chairman Naftali Bennett.

"We sat with Bennett for several long hours, and I am waiting for his answer about a joint run," Feiglin said.

"We hope there will be a unification, but our success does not depend on running together. We will launch Zehut's campaign next week."

The root of their disagreements, he added, is who should lead the list. Bennett intends to add other people to his list as well, including, according to News 12, journalist Shimon Riklin.

Riklin is considered to be close to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.