What's the meaning of the enigmatic mitzvot? How does it affect us?

A look at the mitzvot of the Red Cow, ritual defilement from contact with a dead body, the nature of enigmatic mitzvot in general, and the element of CHOK in all mitzvot.

And what it says to us about our way of life and commitment to G-d and His Torah and Mitzvot... and all of Jewish Law.