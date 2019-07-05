Feiglin: We want to join with the New Right

Zehut chairman says he wants to join with New Right party, but emphasizes that if union fails, Zehut will run anyways.

Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin on Friday emphasized that his party intends to join a technical bloc with former Education Minister Naftali Bennett's New Right party.

"Regarding the New Right party - as I explained in a lengthy post three weeks ago, this is the proper and natural connection for us," Feiglin said. "We have no intention of joining sectoral parties, because that contradicts the new vision which has opened for the nation of Israel. Therefore, we will not join the United Right."

"We want to join together with the New Right. We've put things on the table, and that's it, we're completely open to it. When it happens it happens, and logic says it will happen."

In a live chat on Facebook, Feiglin emphasized that if the union does not happen, he will run anyways: "I am saying very clearly - Zehut will run with all its might. If for some reason the joint list does not go through, we will with G-d's help win and in a big way, with G-d's help, even without the union. Just like we until the end last time, we will run until the end this time, and we will learn lessons and do the nation of Israel a great service, from the Knesset and from the Finance Ministry."

"But we are interested in a union, we understand the great pain caused to those people who voted for parties which did not pass the electoral threshold. In actuality, people do not want to see this happen, and we will do everything we can to ensure that there is a union which will prevent this concern. If we can prevent this concern, we will do it."