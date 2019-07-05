Celebrity doctor to the rescue on Israel-bound flight

Celebrity physician Mikhail Varshavski administered emergency treatment to a participant of Birthright aboard a flight to Israel, possibly saving the patient’s life.

The incident last week occurred about two hours after takeoff, Ynet reported.

Varshavski, who is Jewish and also known as Dr. Mike, treated the 26-year-old’s acute allergic reaction after flight attendants asked whether there was a doctor aboard, according to the report Thursday. Varshavski, who participated himself 10 years ago in the Birth Taglit Israel program for Diaspora Jews, monitored the patient’s condition until the plane landed.

This time, though, Varshavski, who is 29 years old and was born in Russia, was a guest of the group America’s Voices in Israel, which performs advocacy work by bringing celebrities to the Jewish state.

Varshavski, whose family immigrated to the United States when he was 5, has featured in Buzzfeed and in People magazine. He has a YouTube channel that provides medically-themed educational entertainment.