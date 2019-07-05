Likud minister promises: I'll never vote to give away land

Min. Ofir Akunis warns right-wing parties may be headed for an Oslo-like disaster, promises never to support giving away Israel's land.

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Friday morning spoke at a memorial event for former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"It seems that the past few weeks in Israeli politics are reminiscent of the last few months of Shamir's term as prime minister," Akunis said.

"The ones who brought down Shamir's right-wing government were the right-wing parties themselves, not the leftist opposition. With their decision to split, they brought about the creation of a leftist government and the horrific disaster of the Oslo Accords. I hope that historic mistake will not repeat itself in the coming elections."

He added: "I will never vote for or support any diplomatic agreement which includes giving away parts of Judea, Samaria, or the Golan Heights to any body or to a foreign sovereign entity. This is what Shamir believed in, in a way which could not be misinterpreted. This is the goal, we cannot trample it, we cannot divide it into parts. This is the a priori principle, above any argument."

Turning to the mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, he repeated his request for a memorial for Shamir to be placed in the city: "We must turn King George Street into Yitzhak Shamir Street," he said.