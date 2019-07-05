Smotrich: PA takeover of Israeli lands is dangerous and illegal

Min. Smotrich, member of Security Cabinet, demands government create, implement, plan to end 'dangerous' Arab takeover of Israel's land.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Bezalel Smotrich
Hillel Meir/ TPS

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right), who also serves as a member of Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, demanded Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu call a Knesset discussion on the issue of Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs taking over sections of Area C.

Under the Oslo Accords, Judea and Samaria were divided into three parts: Area A is under full Palestinian Authority civil and security control. Area B is under PA civil control, while Israel controls security. Area C is under full Israeli civil and security control. While Arabs live in all three areas, Jews are confined to Area C only, and accidentally entering Area A presents a risk to a Jew's life.

"Newspapers reported that the Likud party ordered its members to remove their signatures from the request to hold this meeting," Smotrich wrote to Netanyahu.

He added that the takeover is a "planned strategy subsidized by various bodies who do not seek out the good of Israel, to say the least."

"We, as a right-wing government which aims to implement right-wing policies, are obligated to respond to this via our own government plan. The discussion will center around denunciation of the PA and creating a national consensus regarding the need to act against this dangerous takeover.

"Both those who oppose a Palestinian state and those who support it cannot agree to a situation in which the Palestinian Authority creates facts and borders on the ground in a unilateral and illegal move.

"There is no question that in the current framework, a Knesset discussion can help and offer significant support for every action which we, as the government, decide to take. I therefore call on you to order the Likud party secretariat to encourage its members to sign the request. And better sooner than later."

