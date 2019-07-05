Shaked: Women can do anything, including lead a country

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Friday morning responded to Rabbi Shlomo Aviner's comments that women should not serve as national leaders.
"A woman can do everything: hike, be a mother, head a political party, be a mayor, be a CEO of a company, and lead a country," Shaked tweeted, adding, "Shabbat shalom from the Canadian Rockies."
On Thursday, former Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) slammed Rabbi Aviner's comments, saying: "If anyone was wondering why we need the New Right - this is the answer."
"These comments represent a tiny portion of the Religious Zionists and they cause a desecration of G-d's Name. Women's place in politics and in every area of society is not in doubt."
Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who chairs the United Right party, told Reshet Bet: "I appreciate and greatly respect him. Women have a place in the Jewish Home, and they have a place in public activities."