Shaked: Women can do anything, including lead a country

Former Justice Minister respectfully tells rabbi off, says 'women can do anything.'

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Friday morning responded to Rabbi Shlomo Aviner's comments that women should not serve as national leaders.

"A woman can do everything: hike, be a mother, head a political party, be a mayor, be a CEO of a company, and lead a country," Shaked tweeted, adding, "Shabbat shalom from the Canadian Rockies."

On Thursday, former Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) slammed Rabbi Aviner's comments, saying: "If anyone was wondering why we need the New Right - this is the answer."

"These comments represent a tiny portion of the Religious Zionists and they cause a desecration of G-d's Name. Women's place in politics and in every area of society is not in doubt."

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who chairs the United Right party, told Reshet Bet: "I appreciate and greatly respect him. Women have a place in the Jewish Home, and they have a place in public activities."