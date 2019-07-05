California saw increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes last year

Anti-Semitic hate crimes increased by 21 percent in California in 2018, according to California Department of Justice.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes increased by 21 percent in California in 2018 from the previous year, JTA reported on Thursday, citing a report issued by the California Department of Justice.

There were 126 hate crimes motivated by anti-Semitism in 2018, up from 104 incidents in 2017, the report found.

A high of 160 anti-Semitic hate crimes were reported in 2009, it said.

There were a total of 201 hate crimes based on religion in 2018, down from 207 the previous year. The religion with the next highest incidence of hate-crimes were Muslims, with 28 incidents down from 46.

The report also found that there were a total of 1,066 hate crimes in California in 2018, down from 1,093 the previous year.

Just last week, a 23-year-old East Bay man who threatened on a gaming website to murder “over 30” Jews and police officers was released on bail.

According to a police investigation the man, Ross Farca, professed admiration for the Poway and Christchurch shooters, assembled his own AR-15-style assault weapon, and on a gaming website detailed a plan to mow down “clusterf***s of Kikes.”

In early June, a California man who wrote “kill lists” of prominent Jews pleaded guilty to threatening three houses of worship in Orange County.

He was sentenced to 825 days in jail, one year in residential mental health treatment and five years probation. His lawyer said his client was suffering from mental illness.