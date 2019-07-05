Hamas threatens to expand conflict with Israel

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on Thursday that the Palestinian “resistance organizations” had recently increased their strength and are preparing to expand the conflict with Israel.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of an Islamic Jihad summer camp in Gaza, al-Hayya said the organizations are unfazed by the threats made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and are adhering to the path of resistance that will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem.

"The attempts of the Israeli occupation to strike at the resistance organizations, threaten them, dry up their (financial) sources and persecute their activists will only add determination to the resistance organizations on the path of truth and liberation," he said.

Al-Hayya praised the strong relations between the military wings of Islamic Jihad and Hamas, saying, "Shoulder to shoulder, heart to heart and rifle to rifle on the way to liberation."