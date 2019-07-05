Iranian minister: Americans scared of our power

Iran’s intelligence minister says Trump called off strike after downing of US drone because he was scared of Iran's military power.

Iran’s intelligence minister claimed that the United States was scared of Iran’s military power and that is the reason for US President Donald Trump calling off a strike on Iran after it downed a US drone.

“Americans were scared of Iran’s military power, that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran,” said the minister, Mahmoud Alavi, according to Reuters.

Trump had approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for downing an American surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching them.

Trump later made clear that he had not called off the planned strike on Iran.

“I never called the strike against Iran ‘BACK,’ as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time!” he tweeted.

Alavi also said in his remarks that Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave his approval.

“Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only If Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leader gives permission to hold such talks,” he was quoted as having said.

The comments follow Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s announcement on Wednesday that he would end all limitations on uranium enrichment if Iran’s demands are not met.

Trump later warned Iran on Twitter, “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!"