The big failure of Jewish education

Jay Shapiro talks about the growing gap between Israel and American Jewry.

He thinks that Jews cannot support Israel if they are unaware of its significance.

In his opinion, the religion of most American Jews is liberalism, not Judaism. It is liberalism that defines both their politics and their religion.

He suggests that American Jewry start looking at Israel at eye level, not arrogantly, because those who lose from the weakening of ties will be Jews in the United States.