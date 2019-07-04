Latest Israeli achievement at the UN

On Wednesday, the United Nations chose the composition of the Fifth Committee, which deals with the budget and administration of the organization. After efforts by Israel's UN Mission, Yaron Wax, an Israeli diplomat, was chosen to serve as Rapporteur of the Fifth Committee and representative of Western European and Others Group of the UN during the upcoming 74th General Assembly. Israel is a prominent member of the Committee and active in the development and provision of medical assistance to UN peacekeepers.

The appointment comes after the historic precedent set by Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon, when he was elected in 2016 to serve as Chairman of the UN Legal Committee, becoming the first Israeli to head a UN permanent committee.

Ambassador Danon congratulated Wax, saying "Yaron's election to the senior position joins the many achievements we have reached in recent years and demonstrates an expression of trust in Israel from dozens of countries around the world."