Bennett: Rabbi Aviner's comments are disgraceful

New Right leader slams prominent Religious Zionist rabbi for saying women should not be in politics.

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett criticized the statement by Rabbi Shlomo Aviner that women should not participate in politics.

If anyone had any doubt about why the New Right is needed, here is the answer," Bennett said in an interview with Reshet Bet.

"These statements represent a tiny percentage of religious Zionism and cause a desecration of G-d's name," he added. "The place of women in politics and in all areas of society is undeniable."

MK Shuli Moalem-Rafaeli also criticized Rabbi Aviner. "I heard Rabbi Aviner's words and was surprised," she wrote on her Facebook account Thursday,

"The world was created in its entirety," wrote Moalem-Rafaeli. "It is complete when women and men are given a place, female and male voices are both listened to, and we work to express the forces of women and men."

"The greatest feminist revolution in the last two decades is the transformation of Torah study for women, and today the leadership of women in general, and religious women in particular, in the public sphere is self-evident.

"I am happy that religious girls see me and my colleagues as a model for leadership and action for women and men," she said.