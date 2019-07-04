Fulfilling the will of youth murdered by terrorists

Girls from Itamar hand out drinks at hitchhiking station in memory of Eliyahu Oshri's final wish: To bless 'shehakol' over water.

On the 13th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Eliyahu Oshri, a young boy from the community of Itamar, girls from the community set out yesterday, Wednesday, for a special operation in his memory.

Oshri, who was on his way home to Itamar, was kidnapped from the hitchhiking station near the community of Ofra by a terrorist squad and taken to the Ramallah area, where he was murdered..

Just before the terrorists shot Eliyahu to death they asked him what his last request was; Eliyahu asked for a glass of water.

When the kidnappers brought him a glass of water, Eliyahu took the glass and made the blessing over water (“shehakol”) with great intent.

“Blessed are You, L-rd our G‑d, King of the universe, by Whose word all things came to be.”

Immediately afterwards he was murdered by the terrorists.

In his memory, girls from Itamar went out to the hitchhiking stations at Samaria’s Tapuah junction, distributing drinks to passersby and publicizing Eliyahu's final wish.