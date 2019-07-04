Hillel Intn'l taps its chief operating officer as interim CEO

Adam Lehman, the chief operating officer at Hillel International since 2015, has been named interim CEO there.

Lehman succeeds Eric Fingerhut, who stepped down to take over as CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America next month. Fingerhut, a former congressman, had been president and CEO of the umbrella group of campus Jewish organizations since August 2013.

Since his arrival at Hillel, Lehman has managed the day-to-day activities and operations and helped the organization to meet the goals set in its Drive to Excellence strategic plan.

Lehman holds a law degree from Harvard.

Hillel also announced Tuesday that Samuel Vichness will serve as chair of the board of directors after serving as vice chair for three years.