Amir Peretz: Only enlarging the bloc will create a chance

MK Amir Peretz, who was elected as chairman of the Labor Party on Tuesday, hopes to create connections in the leftist camp in order to defeat the nationalist camp in the upcoming elections.

"I am returning to lead Labor so that we can turn from a political party into a home for all Israelis, members of all religions from all ethnic groups," Peretz said in a statement to the media.

"The Labor Party is embarking on a new road this morning. We must line up, unite and be prepared for the general elections that are so critical to the future of the State of Israel," he added.

"Under my leadership, the party will become a political and social alternative, and will bring real news to the citizens of Israel," promised Peretz.

Peretz said he had spoken with heads of parties and political movements since winning the Labor chairmanship, including with Orly Levy and Ehud Barak. "As I said in the last few days, Labor under my leadership will lead towards connections in order to lead a great democratic, ideological and social power against the Netanyahu-led right. Our goal is clear: to bring back to the agenda the social, economic and diplomatic issues of the Labor Party.”

"We postponed our victory celebration last night because the winds are stormy and the streets are burning. This is the time for national social leadership. Our social fabric is collapsing and it is time to take responsibility. I immediately call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry with a broad mandate beyond the issue of police violence, which will examine the attitude of the authorities towards Ethiopian Israelis in all fields."

Peretz added, "I want to thank from the bottom of my heart all the activists, volunteers and supporters for their amazing work. It is thanks to them we achieved this result."